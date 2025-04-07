ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Yankees will begin a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Monday at Comerica Park. It will be a battle between two strong American League teams as we continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Tigers prediction and pick.

Yankees-Tigers Projected Starters

Yankees vs. Tigers

Carlos Rodon (1-1) with a 3.97 ERA

Last Start: Rodon went six innings in his last game, allowing four earned runs while allowing three hits, striking out five, and walking four in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Away Splits: This will be his first road game this season.

Casey Mize (1-0) with a 0.00 ERA

Last Start: Mize was superb in his previous start, hurling 5 2/3 shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out six and walking three in a win over the Seattle Mariners.

Home Splits: This will be his first game pitching in front of the faithful at Comerica.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Tigers Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -148

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Tigers

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

TV: YES Network

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees keep setting records early in the season. Amazingly, they have dominated opponents to start the season. Their hitting has been off the charts. Remarkably, Aaron Judge has clobbered the baseball, not letting anything go down the heart of the plate. Judge remains excellent, putting the ball in play and driving runners home. Expect him to be a major threat at the plate.

Paul Goldschmidt has found a new life with the Yankees. So far, he has been good at driving the baseball. Goldschmidt recently went 3 for 4 with a double and a run. Likewise, Anthony Volpe has remained good and went 3 for 5 in a recent game.

The offense is second in batting average as well as first in on-base percentage, runs, home runs, and slugging percentage. Overall, they are battering the baseball and not letting anything slide.

Pitching has been a problem early in the season. Overall, the team is 18th in team ERA. Rodon was not efficient in his last outing and must do better. So far, the bullpen has not done much, ranking 21st in team ERA. While the Yankees signed Devin Williams to be their closer, he has been slightly inconsistent in his limited appearances.

The Yankees will cover the spread if their lineup can continue to smash the baseball. Then, their pitching staff must locate the strike zone and find a way to get Detroit's hitters out.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gleyber Torres will not face his former team as he just landed on the injured list. Therefore, the Tigers must find a way to win without one of their top new signings.

Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene have both been amazing, with each battering three home runs to lead the team. Likewise, Spencer Torkelson already has two home runs in his first nine games, possibly setting himself up for a great season at the plate. Dillon Dingler has been a pleasant surprise, driving in six runs.

The offense has been great, ranking fourth in batting average and on-base percentage. Furthermore, the lineup is also eighth in runs and home runs. The Tigers also rank third in slugging percentage. Overall, this offense has been good this season and will probably need to do more, especially with a loaded lineup on the other side.

Maze was awesome in his last start and hopes to go a little longer in this game. Ultimately, he must go longer because the bullpen is just 23rd in team ERA.

The Tigers will cover the spread if their lineup can get an early lead and drive runners home to build some momentum. Then, they must locate the strike zone and avoid making mistakes against Judge and the rest of this loaded lineup.

Final Yankees-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are 6-3 against the spread, while the Tigers are 5-4. Additionally, the Yanks are 2-1 against the spread on the road, while the Tigers are 2-1 against the spread at home.

It's still early in the season. Therefore, they have not really gotten their feet wet yet. But the Yankees seem like they are on a mission. Also, the Tigers have played relatively well. I like Maze and think he can do well. Yet, it's hard to trust him against a lineup that can change the game with one swing. I will roll with the Yankees to stay hot and cover the spread.

Final Yankees-Tigers Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees: -1.5 (+118)