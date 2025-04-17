Former New York Yankees pitcher David Cone has become a staple in the broadcast booth as a commentator. However, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger weren't the only players putting their bodies on the line. During Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals, Cone hurt his hamstring in the booth, startling his broadcast partners.

Cone's hamstring cramped up due to the cold in the sixth inning of the Yankees' game, creating a moment that has gone viral. Paul O'Neill took the opportunity to poke fun at his colleague.

“How's that leg, Coney? You got a little cramp working there?” O'Neill asked the former pitcher. “Thought you were doing a dance move, but then I saw a grimace on your face.”

Ironically for Cone, Wednesday's incident is the first time that he has been seen fighting a hamstring issue. The Hall of Fame pitcher enjoyed a 17-year career in the MLB and never suffered a hamstring injury.

Luckily for Yankees and Royals fans, Cone was the only baseball player who had to fight through pain in Wednesday's game. However, the Yankees' stars came to play. Judge crushed a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, and Bellinger made a stellar catch to ice the game.

Led by their big bats, the Yankees are off to a good start. They sit atop the AL East 18 games into the season and have one of the best offenses in the league. Judge is putting together another MVP candidacy early in the year.

While there is a long way to go, the Yankees are in a prime position so far. They await the return of Luis Gil and Giancarlo Stanton from the IL, which will give them another boost.

The Yankees have the makings of another great team. However, they will need all their pieces, including David Cone in the booth, if they want to avenge their World Series loss.