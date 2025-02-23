Recently, the New York Yankees raised eyebrows across the MLB by switching up their long-standing policy of not allowing players to grow facial hair. The rule will go into effect leading into the 2025 season and ends one of the longest-running, and player-hated traditions in the sport of baseball.

One person who had a hilarious reaction to the news was former Yankees superstar and MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, who took to his account on Instagram to share a hilarious photoshopped picture of himself in his playing days with a beard edited onto his face, with the caption, “New Rules!” to his nearly one million followers.

“You look like Dad! Hahaha,” Jeter’s sister, Sharlee, wrote in the comments, per Bridget Reilly of the New York Post.

“MY CAPTAIN!!” commented former Yankees teammate CC Sabathia.

Seeing those players who choose to grow facial hair out on the field will certainly take some getting used to for Yankees fans, especially those who have followed the team for a long while.

In any case, the Yankees are hoping to build off last year's appearance in the World Series, when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. The team had a mixed bag of an offseason, losing Juan Soto in free agency to the crosstown rival New York Mets but bringing in some nice consolation prizes, including pitcher Max Fried from the Atlanta Braves.

The Yankees figure to be on the short list of teams expected to try to compete for a World Series championship in 2025, a season they are currently preparing for with Spring Training.

The Yankees' regular season is set to officially get underway in late March with a home game against the Milwaukee Brewers. That game is slated to get underway at 3:00 PM ET on March 27 and will be televised by ESPN.