New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is giving his reaction to the team's new policy regarding facial hair. The Yankees shocked the baseball world on Friday, by agreeing to allow their players to finally grow full beards. Judge is a bit shocked by that, per the New York Post.

Judge has no intention of growing a beard, per the outlet, but understands why team ownership decided to change the policy. Former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner banned players years ago from growing facial hair. It's seen by many as an 0ld-fashioned rule.

Judge is hoping the Yankees keep other team rules intact, as the slugger sees them as a good way to teach discipline. Which rules those are weren't specified by the Yankees slugger.

Yankees looking for a World Series championship in 2025

The Yankees are looking to build on the success of last season, which saw the team reach the World Series. Even though New York didn't win the championship, there is a lot of talent returning on this club. That includes Judge, who had an outstanding 2024 season on offense.

The Yankees did lose Juan Soto in free agency to the Mets, which was a blow. As a result, the Bronx Bombers signed a slew of free agents including Max Fried, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. New York is clearly trying to keep the momentum going.

Aaron Boone is tasked with winning an elusive World Series for the franchise. Boone recently signed a contract extension with the Yankees, but he's never won a World Series in the Bronx. He's got a lot of expectations on him to get the job done in 2025.

New York will have plenty of competition in the American League East this year. The Toronto Blue Jays added slugger Anthony Santander, and the Boston Red Sox shored up their pitching. Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler are both working for the Red Sox.

Time will tell if the team's facial hair policy will make any difference for the team. Some of the team's roster is expected to have facial hair, including new pitcher Devin Williams. Williams came over this offseason from Milwaukee. The pitcher has commented on how every Yankees fan seems to have an opinion on the policy.

Spring Training games have started, and the Yankees play on Saturday. New York plays Toronto.