The New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays twice on Sunday to take their series. It could have been a sweep if not for a ninth-inning collapse on Friday. Closer Devin Williams came into the game with a 2-1 lead, looking to close out a Yankees win. But his brutal season continued, allowing three runs and ceding the game to the Blue Jays. Afterward, Aaron Boone stripped him of the closer role. Williams spoke to the media after the doubleheader on Sunday about losing his gig.

“With the way things have gone recently, it's not really a shock to me,” Williams said, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. “Being the closer is a position you have to earn, and you have to keep earning it to continue to be in that role. So lately, I haven't been doing that.”

“My biggest concern right now is to start putting up zeros. We can have that conversation when we get there,” Williams finished.

The Yankees picked up Williams in an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. He was dominant in the regular season last year, allowing just three earned runs in 22 appearances. But his playoff blunder against the Mets stole the headlines when he was traded.

Williams was handed the closer role heading into spring training, and with 68 saves in four seasons coming in, he had earned it. But Luke Weaver closed games for the Yankees on the way to a division title and American League pennant. He has thrived in an eight-inning role this season and was bumped back to closer with this move.

Williams is an unrestricted free agent after this season. He could get a monstrous contract, just like Josh Hader, if he has a great season with the Yankees. But it is not off to a great start in The Bronx.