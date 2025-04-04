The New York Yankees (3-2) ran into some trouble the last two days versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and are hoping to avoid a series sweep in The Bronx on Thursday night. A weekend set against the Pittsburgh Pirates could allow the 2024 American League champions to regain momentum in the early stages of the new campaign. Moreover, they will have their top bullpen piece back for the road trip.

“{Manager} Aaron Boone said Devin Williams will come off the paternity list tomorrow for the Yankees’ series opener against the Pirates,” ESPN reporter Jorge Castillo posted on X. The two-time National League Reliever of the Year is missing his third consecutive game while he welcomes his newborn child into the world. He will look to come back strong on Friday, though.

Williams has logged one appearance in Yankee Pinstripes thus far, allowing one run in one inning pitched in an Opening Day win over his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers. When he is in form, the 30-year-old closer is one of the best at his position. Fans expect him to provide credibility and dominance in a pen that faced questions in the back end at various points during 2024.

Yankees trust Devin Williams to help keep them in the hunt

New York's starting pitching rotation is severely depleted following Gerrit Cole's season-ending elbow injury (underwent Tommy John surgery) and the setbacks sustained by Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt. A bigger burden is therefore on the relief unit. The one-two punch of right-handers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver is hoping to answer the call this season.

The Yankees are hobbled but certainly not out of commission. There are questions galore in the AL, affording Aaron Boone's squad the opportunity to still outlast the rest of the competition. Williams figures to be a vitally important part of that foremost mission. New York general manager Brian Cashman's decision to trade for him in the offseason could prove even more crucial than most even expected.

Williams will cherish this latest and glorious development in his personal life as he travels to the Steel City.