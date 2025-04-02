The New York Yankees are dealing with an insane amount of pitching injuries. Gerrit Cole is out for the season, recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Luis Gil is out with a lat strain. Late in spring training, they lost Clarke Schmidt to rotator cuff tendinitis. Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed when Schmidt is expected to return to the mound.

Aaron Boone says that Clarke Schmidt will throw a rehab outing with Double-A Somerset this weekend and the plan is for him to return in the April 15-16 range: pic.twitter.com/j7Yd596YSh — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“He threw yesterday,” Boone said of Schmidt. “We have him marked for April 15 or 16. He's got two more [rehab] starts. He'll start this weekend with [Yankees AA affiliate] Somerset in Hartford, and then he'll have one more, and then plan will be with us.”

This is huge for the Yankees, who are running a four-man rotation to start the season. After rookie Will Warren pitched well against the Arizona Diamondbacks, they are back to Carlos Rodon on Wednesday. Carlos Carrasco is on the roster but has been used out of the bullpen in the early going. Based on the schedule, he will have to make a start before Schmidt comes back.

The Yankees need great starting pitching to compete in a crowded American League. Schmidt was excellent last year, but another injury has set his season back by three weeks.

The Yankees have powered their way to a great start

The Yankees started the season 3-0 after a sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Weekend. Their nine home runs on Saturday set a record and started a conversation about torpedo bats that may never end. The pitching was solid in all three games, but the defense had hiccups that reminded fans of last season.

Last year, Aaron Judge hit his fourth home run in the 25th game of the season. He already has four after a three-homer game on Saturday. Anthony Volpe already has three homers after hitting only 12 last season. The offense looks alive, even with Juan Soto across town with the Mets, and it could lead to a great season for the Yankees.

But the pitching will have to shine for the Yankees to go anywhere this season. The Baltimore Orioles have slugged to start the season and Rafael Devers won't go hitless for the entire season. Even the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays have started the season on the right foot. With Cole not coming back, Schmidt will be leaned on when he comes back.

The Yankees and Diamondbacks continue their series in The Bronx on Wednesday night at 7.