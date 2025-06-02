Yankees All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu shined in New York’s 7–3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking his first four-hit game since June 26, 2021. His big night helped the Yankees avoid a sweep in this much-anticipated World Series rematch. LeMahieu opened strong in the second inning with a leadoff single and moved to second on a passed ball.

Though he struck out in the third, he rebounded in the fifth with an RBI single, bringing home Jasson Domínguez and advancing Austin Wells to third. In the seventh, he added a single to center, and he capped his night with a clutch RBI double in the ninth, driving in the team’s final run. In a post-game interview, LeMahieu talked about his good feelings, simply saying, “Feel good. Just good to get some results. Obviously, a great win today.”

LeMahieu’s 2025 season got off to a rocky start. He suffered a left calf strain in his first spring training game, which sidelined him for over two months. After batting .444 over nine rehab games, he returned to the lineup on May 13, 2025. His comeback lined up with Oswaldo Cabrera’s injury, giving the Yankees much-needed infield depth. Since his return, LeMahieu has shown signs of regaining form, and his veteran presence has helped steady the Yankees’ infield during a stretch marked by injuries.

Other Yankees also stepped up. Starter Ryan Yarbrough pitched six strong innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out five. Rookie DH Ben Rice smashed a two-run homer in the third, his 12th of the season, putting the Yankees ahead 3–1. Jasson Domínguez added an RBI single in the first inning but later left the game with a left thumb contusion.

Together, these efforts secured a crucial win and stopped the Dodgers from completing a series sweep.

The Yankees avoided the sweep with this hard-fought victory, though the Dodgers still outscored them 29–14 across the three-game set. Notably, in the finale, superstars Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani were both held hitless. Despite earlier offensive struggles, New York’s Sunday win gave the team a much-needed momentum boost.

The World Series rematch delivered plenty of excitement, with both teams showcasing flashes of postseason-caliber play, leaving fans eager for a possible October meeting.

Next, the Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. The big question: will DJ LeMahieu continue his stellar performance and help carry the team forward?