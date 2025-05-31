New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge set the tone early in the much-anticipated World Series rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After taking a strike and a ball, Judge blasted a solo home run to centerfield in the top of the first inning. Under the bright lights of Chavez Ravine, this clash between two powerhouse franchises once again captured the baseball world’s attention. It marked the first meeting between the teams since last year’s dramatic World Series showdown.

Judge’s early homer immediately fired up the Yankees dugout and quieted the Dodgers faithful. The reigning American League MVP, who has been on an absolute tear this season, raised his totals to 19 home runs and a staggering .392 batting average. He reminded Los Angeles why he’s one of the most feared hitters in the game.

But the Dodgers weren’t about to back down. In the bottom half of the inning, superstar Shohei Ohtani answered in emphatic fashion. He crushed a 417-foot solo shot on the very first pitch he saw, tying the game 1–1 and sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

The Yankees’ offense kept applying pressure. Austin Wells and Trent Grisham each added solo home runs in the second inning. Paul Goldschmidt followed with another blast in the third, pushing New York’s lead to 5–1.

The night turned into a showcase of elite power hitting, with both lineups stacked with MVP-caliber talent. Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Goldschmidt anchored the Yankees’ side against Ohtani, Teoscar Hernández, and Freddie Freeman.

Notably, Betts missed the opener due to a stubbed left toe. The Yankees were also without Jazz Chisholm Jr., as he is sidelined by a right oblique strain.

Heading into this high-profile series, the Yankees sit atop the AL East, while the Dodgers lead the NL West. Judge’s opening fireworks have only fueled the anticipation for what’s to come. With both fan bases hungry for revenge or reaffirmation, the stage is set for more thrilling, high-stakes baseball between these two iconic franchises.