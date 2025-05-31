Ahead of the 2024 World Series rematch between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed his captain Aaron Judge and Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. In reports by the Associated Press and other outlets, Boone elaborated on the things that make each player unique.

“I think Judge has been the best hitter in the sport now for a number of years, but what Shohei does with his speed and, when he’s healthy, being an ace on the mound, and his ability to swing the bat … we haven’t seen that,” Boone said to the press before his team's series against the Dodgers.

There's a reason why Judge and Ohtani are once again MVP front-runners in their respective leagues. There are many reasons why both stars won the MVP award in each league last season. Everyone knows the reasons why both teams made the Fall Classic last year, and why the Dodgers were ultimately victorious in five games. Will a similar result happen once again in 2025, or will the Yankees be able to flip the script?

Yankees, Dodgers could be in line for World Series rematch

At the moment, it certainly feels as if both Ohtani and Judge are at the height of their powers. Judge might be on the tail end of his physical prime in theory, but don't tell the Yanks' captain that. His pace to start the season (.391 batting average, 18 home runs and 47 home runs as May draws to a close) has been electric. He hit his 19th home run of the season tonight, and his Bronx Bombers currently hold a 4-2 advantage in the opening matchup of the teams' three-game set.

Ohtani has also shown why he is the brightest star in a team full of them. The Japanese superstar hit a leadoff home run tonight as well, which came off of Yankees ace Max Fried. It shows that Ohtani is a threat to any pitcher at any time. Could this weekend's series be a preview of the World Series matchup for a second straight season? If so, don't be surprised if both Judge and Ohtani steal the show once again.