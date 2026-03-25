All eyes will be on Netflix tonight as the San Francisco Giants host the New York Yankees for the first game of the season. It is not a true Opening Day, but it is for these two elite squads.

The Tony Vitello era is here. The new Giants manager is aiming to help his team fight their way out of mediocrity. SF has finished between 79 and 81 wins in four straight seasons. Something has to give, and the odds are in their favor. San Francisco has the talent to finally get over that .500 record hump and compete for a playoff position in the National League.

Here is Vitello's first regular-season lineup for Game 1 of 162 against the Yankees.

Luis Arraez Matt Chapman Rafael Devers Willy Adames Jung Hoo Lee Heliot Ramos Casey Schmitt Patrick Bailey Harrison Bader

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Thanks to a reminder from Bob Nightengale, the Giants are starting a left fielder on Opening Day for a second consecutive season, for the first time since 2007, when it was Barry Bonds playing out there in left. Heliot Ramos is a key player for the Giants as his ability to get extra-base hits is valuable behind the stars of the lineup.

Newly signed Luis Arraez will continue to smash singles at the top of the lineup in front of Matt Chapman and Rafael Devers. In all honesty, this lineup is exactly how many would draw it up.

The Yankees have a very deep lineup as well, headlined by Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger. This will be a great series between two good teams. New York has one thing in mind, and that is to win a World Series. This won't be a WS preview, but there is a decent chance that both teams are in the postseason.