The New York Yankees' 2026 season is off to a blazing start. After a heartbreaking defeat in the AL Divisional Round, New York is wasting no time. They made quick work of the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day, defeating them 7-0 to start the year. Starter Max Fried led the dominant effort on the mound for his first win of the 2026 campaign, while Giancarlo Stanton and Austin Wells led the assault on the offensive side.

The Yankees blew the game open early against the Giants. Facing off against Team USA starter Logan Webb, San Francisco took a 5-0 lead in the second inning of the game. It was catcher Jose Caballero who started the light show with a go-ahead single. Third baseman Ryan McMahon followed that up with a two-run single, and outfielder Trent Grisham finished off the second-inning scoring spree with a two-run triple to go up 5-0.

Webb stabilized his performance shortly after that, finishing the game with seven strikeouts in five innings pitched. He had seven runs on him (six of which were credited to him). Unfortunately for him, the Giants could not bail him out of the hole he dug himself in. Fried pitched six and 1/3 innings of shutout ball, allowing just two hits, walking one, and striking out four batters. The Yankees bullpen would finish the job for him, allowing just one more hit in the last one and 2/3 innings to secure the win.

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The Yankees were able to win even with their star player going uncharacteristically cold. Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge did not record a single hit in his five at-bats. What's worse, Judge struck out on all but one of those at-bats. It's the first time that the Yankees star struck out four times since September of 2024. He's the third Yankee to do that on Opening Day.

The Yankees continue their four-game series against the Giants tomorrow. Cam Schlittler will take the mound for New York, while Robbie Ray will start for San Francisco.