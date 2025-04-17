The New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals Wednesday as Cody Bellinger made an incredible defensive play to wrap up the series. The Yankees are off to a strong start this season despite suffering a string of devastating injuries to the starting rotation this spring.

Although New York is in first place in the AL East with an 11-7 record, Dontrelle Willis is not convinced the current pitching staff has what it takes to make another run at a championship.

“I think I need to see more depth from the Yankees pitching if they want to get back to represent the American League in the World Series,” Willis noted when discussing the Yankees’ 4-3 victory over the Royals, via FOX Sports: MLB on X.

“The bottom line is, starting pitcher. They need to go out and get somebody from Miami. I’m not going to say their names because I’m not a GM, but they might have to go get the Sandman down there, it’s going to be a hefty price,” he added.

Should the Yankees trade for Sandy Alcantara?

Willis was, of course, referring to Miami Marlins’ ace Sandy Alcantara – one of the hottest trade targets in baseball this season. However, the Marlins haven’t decided if they’ll trade Alcantara yet. But Miami has a well-earned reputation for moving players early and often and the 29-year-old righty is the highest-paid player on the team, which certainly will motivate the Marlins to deal.

Most fans anticipated the Yankees pulling off a big trade to fill the void left when Gerrit Cole was forced to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. The team also lost Luis Gil for several months due to a lat strain. But New York has held firm, relying on newly acquired lefty Max Fried, veteran Carlos Rodon and rookie Will Warren, for better or worse.

The Yankees got Clarke Schmidt back from the IL after rotator cuff tendinitis delayed his 2025 debut until April 16. But the team recently lost Marcus Stroman to the 15-day injured list after a disastrous start against the San Francisco Giants. Now the rotation, which appeared to be a strength this offseason, has turned into a weakness. And Willis believes the Yankees need to add an arm.

Alcantara unanimously won the NL Cy Young Award in 2022 but he needed Tommy John surgery the following season and missed the entire 2024 campaign while recovering. He’s looked solid enough in his return this season. Alcantara has made three starts for the Marlins in 2025, going 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA, 1.174 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 15.1 innings.