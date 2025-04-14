There may not be a more obvious trade candidate in all of Major League Baseball than Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara. The 29-year-old has two years left on his deal, is by far the highest-paid player on the roster and is pitching for a team that isn't expected to contend for a playoff spot.

That doesn't mean the Marlins are itching to deal the two-time All-Star.

The team hasn't decided if it will trade Alcantara, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported on Monday. With the trade deadline three months away and Miami off to a good enough start (8-7), there's no reason for the Marlins to make a decision, either.

And by trading Alcantara, who is making $17.3 million this year, it pushes the Marlins even closer to a payroll so low that they will risk a grievance from the MLB Player's Association.

Until the Marlins make a decision, they have a pitcher in Alcantara who is hoping to recapture his 2022 Cy Young form. His last full year, 2023, was a step back as he went 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA. Tommy John surgery then wiped out his 2024 season, making his trade value uncertain headed into the season.

Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara is progressing toward a return to his old self

Sammon also reported that, according to scouts, Alcantara looks so far in 2025 how they expected. He still needs ot recapture his old velocity and is shaking some of the rust off, but that's not out of the ordinary.

Through three starts, he is 2-0 with a 4.76 ERA. That number should come down as he brings his walk rate back down and starts striking out more batters.

“Sandy has been solid, he’s been good,” Marlins manager Clayton McCullough told reporters last Saturday. “He felt strong in spring training. He’s felt good so far from his outings, from a health standpoint. The more times he gets back out there and he’s back into that five-day routine and getting starts back, we’ll continue to see the Sandy that everyone is accustomed to.”

Expect Alcantara's trade value to increase if that happens. Even if it doesn't, contending teams thinking they can tap into his old form will be sure to line up for him.