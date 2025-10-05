With the New York Yankees down 2-0 in the Division Series opener Aaron Boone pulled Luis Gil from the game with two outs in the third inning. Despite losing the starter early, the Yankees’ bullpen rose to the occasion and stopped the bleeding. The Toronto Blue Jays led 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning. And then Luke Weaver entered the game.

Things did not go well for the 10th-year veteran. Weaver allowed three runs on two hits and a walk without recording an out before mercifully being replaced by Fernando Cruz. It was Weaver’s second-straight postseason disaster. In Game 1 of the ALWCS, he coughed up the Yankees’ lead in the seventh inning.

Following the team’s letdown in the Division Series opener, Weaver was asked if he can get back on track in the postseason. “Absolutely. I feel like I'm close, I feel like I'm competitive… I don’t feel like I’m getting hit hard, guys are finding some holes,” the 32-year-old righty said, per SNY Yankees Videos.

Luke Weaver offers confident take on ALDS outing

“I don’t walk away from these outings trying to be too hard on myself because ultimately I feel like I’m really close… It just comes down to pitch selection, execution and relying on our guys in the field to make big plays,” Weaver added.

The Yankees escaped the Wild Card round after losing the opener to the Boston Red Sox. And New York once again finds itself in a 0-1 hole after the Blue Jays’ decisive win in Game 1 of the ALDS. Weaver had a hand in both of those losses.

Given Weaver’s shaky performance down the stretch and his playoff failures, the confident self-assessment seemed to border on the delusional. Hearing his postgame comments after his miserable outing Saturday caused fans to lash out.

Bern Baby Bern wrote:

Faced 6 batters this post season. Retired ZERO. Gave up 2 runs. But “I feel like I’m close.” I feel like I’m close to losing it with him, let him walk

The Sedge added:

“Go be competitive on the Reds. Thanks for last years linsanity run.”

Michael Zebrowski commented:

“Infinite postseason ERA but sure ‘close’”

Anthony Triolo pointed out:

“Getting 0 outs on 6 batters is the definition of non-competitive”

Matt wrote:

“He is close. As close as the Yankees were to winning tonight.”

Dave Algonquin commented:

“After seeing this I’m not actually sure Luke Weaver knows what the word competitive means.”

And Pauly J added:

“Luke, not getting hit hard? Your getting absolutely murdered out there bro”