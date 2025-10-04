Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil earned the start in Game 1 of the ALDS as the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays. New York turned to the second-year righty in the series opener after he worked his way back from a lengthy injury absence in 2025.

Making his 12th start of the season, Gil ran into trouble early, giving up two solo home runs in the first two innings. Gil was then removed from the game following Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s two-out single in the third. Manager Aaron Boone pulled the pitcher in favor of veteran reliever Tim Hill.

Boone explained his decision to go to the bullpen during an in-game interview with Ken Rosenthal. “It just felt like a lot of good swings were starting to happen. We’re coming to a tough part of the order where I’d like Timmy Hill… to try and just hold it down, keep it where it is,” Boone said, per FOX Sports: MLB.

“Never an easy call, especially with a guy as talented as Luis. Certainly could have been capable of going through there. But one you gotta make,” Boone added.

Gil opened the season on the IL with a high-grade lat strain. The injury sidelined the 27-year-old hurler for the first 111 games of 2025. He made his season debut on August 3 and went on to start 11 games for the Yankees.

Gil was left off the Wild Card Series roster after starting the regular season finale. That set him up with five days of rest for Game 1 of the ALDS.

The Yankees were hoping to keep their momentum following Cam Schlittler’s electric Game 3 performance in the ALWCS. However, Gil got off to a rocky start. Guerrero put the Blue Jays on the board with a solo home run in the first inning. Alejandro Kirk then led off the second with another solo shot, putting the Yankees in a 2-0 hole.

Gil responded by retiring the first two batters in the third inning. But after Guerrero reached, Boone had seen enough and signaled for the lefty reliever.