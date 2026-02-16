Every MLB season, New York Yankees fans have the highest of expectations. Much of that is simply because of the unreal amount of success the franchise has seen throughout baseball history. But recent decades have not been as kind to the Yankees, who have just one World Series title in the last 25 years.

Fret not, as the future is incredibly bright. That's especially true if talented prospect Carlos Lagrange continues to look the way he has.

Lagrange consistently clocked 102 miles per hour during live batting practice on Monday. That left the media buzzing, with superstar Aaron Judge prompted with questions about the 22-year-old.

“He's impressive,” Judge said. “I've seen a lot of videos, heard a lot of stories over the years, just being in the organization.

"He's going to be special." Aaron Judge talks about going against Carlos Lagrange in live BP today:

“He's going to be special. You can just look up at the radar and see the 103 mile-per-hour fastball that he threw by me. I think it is also just the presence that he has on the mound. We sent up some pretty nasty lineups against him today, and he didn't care. He came right after us. That's what you need if you're going to play in the Bronx.”

Even Aaron Boone was in awe of what the youngster showed on Monday.

“I thought he was excellent. Obviously, first one to go out there. First full squad day, crowd is full. He's facing the big boys. What I liked is he was filling up the zone. The stuff obviously jumps off the page at you,” Boone said speaking of Lagrange's fastball.

Lagrange is the No. 79 prospect in MLB's Top 100 Pipeline. But if what Judge believes comes to fruition, he'll prove to be far more impactful. He is a 6-foot-7, 248-pound fire-throwing righty that is expected to make his debut this season.

The Dominican Republic native signed with the Yankees for $10,000 back in 2022. Since that time, he has worked steadfastly at improving his arsenal, as well as velocity. Last season, the Yankees prospect finished third in the minors with 168 strikeouts in 120 innings.