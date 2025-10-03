The New York Yankees advanced past the Boston Red Sox in the 2025 AL Wild Card Series thanks to a historic outing from rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler. His eight shutout innings not only lifted the Yankees to a 4-0 win but also drew major praise from ace Gerrit Cole, who sees something special in the 24-year-old.

MLB’s Bryan Hoch took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), posting Cole’s postgame comments praising Schlittler’s poise under pressure.

“There are different paths to greatness up here, but this guy has come up and delivered right away. He’s got it. I don’t know exactly what it is, it’s hard to define it. But he’s got it.”

Schlittler’s performance was one of the most dominant postseason debuts in Yankees franchise history. He struck out 12 batters without issuing a walk and averaged 99 mph on his fastball across 107 pitches thrown. The win not only propelled the team into the ALDS, but also marked their first postseason series win over the Red Sox since 2003.

The outing also energized a Yankees clubhouse that has relied on steady contributions from veterans like Carlos Rodon, Amed Rosario, Paul Goldschmidt and others throughout the season. Players noted that Schlittler’s calm demeanor on the mound gave the team confidence, turning what could have been a tense elimination game into momentum.

Cole’s comments carried even more weight given his own situation. The Yankees ace missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, yet he remained an active presence in the dugout as a mentor. His praise framed Schlittler not just as a rookie with raw talent, but as someone already showing the poise and confidence required to thrive on the postseason stage.

The Yankees now move on to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. With Schlittler lined up as a potential Game 3 starter and Cole expected to return in 2026, New York’s pitching staff suddenly looks like a strength again. For a franchise built on October heroes, a new name may just be joining that tradition.