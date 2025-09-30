The New York Yankees are preparing for the MLB postseason, and Gerrit Cole has found a surprising way to stay involved. Although the ace pitcher is recovering from Tommy John surgery, his presence remains vital. During drills before the upcoming AL Wild Card Series against the Red Sox, Cole has been serving as a baserunner. Fans did not expect the 2023 Cy Young winner to take on this role, but it shows how deeply he invests in helping New York succeed.

Gerrit Cole is serving as a baserunner for the Yankees while they run infield drills pic.twitter.com/paxHY4E9Uh — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole jumped into drills and immediately highlighted the culture inside the Yankees clubhouse. Since pressure surrounds the AL Wild Card Series, even small contributions can make a difference. By serving as a baserunner, he sharpens his teammates’ infield defense and keeps practices competitive. In addition, he raises the intensity for the lineup without putting everyday starters at risk of injury.

Furthermore, the Yankees recognize they need every edge possible. The Red Sox enter the series with confidence, and the rivalry always brings extra heat. Because Cole cannot contribute with his arm right now, his willingness to help in any way delivers a mental boost. At the same time, young pitchers on the roster lean on his advice, while position players view his effort as proof that every detail matters in October.

In fact, this moment highlights the thin line between star power and team unity. Cole gains nothing personally by running the bases in drills. Yet he reminds the clubhouse that no job is too small when chasing postseason wins. As a result, the Yankees see a kind of leadership from him that no stat sheet can capture.

Ultimately, as the AL Wild Card Series approaches, the spotlight will shift to lineup choices and bullpen strategy. Still, Cole’s involvement demonstrates that the Yankees remain united in their push. The question is simple: will this unusual role for their ace become part of a larger October story that ends with a deep MLB postseason run at the expense of the Red Sox?