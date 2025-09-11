The New York Yankees have held their own this season when it comes to their pitching staff, as they've given up the fourth-fewest hits. The team has lost some key players in the department, such as Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil, which means that Carlos Rodon and Max Fried have had to step up. It's been no problem for them, and the Yankees, and they are enjoying an 80-65 record on the year.

They've done this all without Gerrit Cole, who was ruled out for the year as he opted for Tommy John surgery in spring training. Cole is still recovering, and he offered some positive words on how he's feeling, according to Jack Curry of the YES Network.

“As Gerrit Cole continues to rehab from Tommy John surgery, he’s scheduled to throw 45 pitches from 75 feet today. ‘Feels great,' Cole said,” Curry wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Yankees probably can't wait to get Cole back next season, and there's no doubt he's one of the best pitchers in the league. Since being with the Yankees, he's earned Cy Young Award votes every year, and he won the award last season. When he returns, a rotation of him, Rodon, and Fried could be strong.

As of now, the Yankees are focused on what they can do this season, and they have a good chance at making a championship run. They've had two rough losses against the Detroit Tigers, who are also playing some good baseball this season, and these are the teams they're going to want to beat if they want to be considered a threat in the postseason.

With the regular season coming to a close at the end of the month, the Yankees will need to finish strong, and the hope is that the pitching continues to be good.