The New York Yankees are defending their American League title without Juan Soto. After the slugger moved across town to the New York Mets, the Bombers made some additions but knew they needed great health to have a great season. Spring training has not been kind in that department. CBS Sports' Jim Bowden reported Sunday that Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has been recommended for Tommy John surgery. But, there is a catch.

“According to source, Gerrit Cole has been recommended to have TJ surgery… but they are now waiting for a 2nd opinion to confirm the diagnosis,” Bowden reported.

If Cole does need Tommy John, this is a bizarre end to the last year for the Yankees' ace. Last spring training, Cole flew to California to meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache for testing on his elbow. He was able to rehab the injury without the season-ending surgery and was solid when he came back. Now, almost exactly a year later, Tommy John is back in the conversation.

In between all of that, Cole opted out of the last four years of his contract. After his great World Series starts, he opted out hoping Brian Cashman would tack the fifth year onto the end of the deal. The Yankees did not want to do that, and Cole decided to not opt-out at the last second.

This is why the Yankees did not add a fifth year to his contract. They are scared of his long-term health because he has so many innings on his arm. If he does have to have Tommy John surgery, it would put pressure on Max Fried to take the ball at the top of the rotation. Luis Gil is out as well, so their depth will be tested early in the 2025 season.