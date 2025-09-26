As the New York Yankees fight for the top spot in the AL East standings, veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton has made it clear what’s at stake. With just three regular season games remaining, the club is tied with the Toronto Blue Jays at 91–68. The reward for winning the division? A first-round bye in the MLB postseason—and for Stanton, that edge could be everything.

Following a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night, the 35-year-old power bat stressed the importance of rest down the stretch. The 2024 ALCS MVP spoke with the media following his clutch three-run double, which gave the club a lead they never relinquished to cap off a three-game series sweep of Chicago.

SNY TV's affiliate page, Yankees Videos, posted Stanton’s comments on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing how seriously the veteran views the opportunity to earn extra rest heading into October.

“Bye's always good. We've got guys that are beat up, guys that need a rest.”

Stanton’s remarks resonated online, reinforcing his veteran perspective. His view is rooted in experience—after all, the Yankees earned a bye in 2024 and rode that advantage to a World Series appearance in 2024.

The 6-foot-6 righty slugger is in his 16th season after debuting on June 8, 2010. Though he began his career with the Miami Marlins, he has spent the past several seasons as a key power bat for the Pinstripes. In the 2024 postseason, he slugged seven home runs and tallied 16 RBIs over 14 games, earning ALCS MVP honors. While injuries have limited him to 74 games in 2025, Stanton still posted a .264 batting average with 21 home runs, maintaining his reputation as a dangerous middle-of-the-order threat.

The stakes are high for the Yankees as they welcome the Baltimore Orioles to the Bronx for the team's final three games of the 2025 regular season. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays wrap up against the Rays. Because Toronto holds the head-to-head tiebreaker, New York must finish with a better record to clinch the American League East.