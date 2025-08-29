The New York Yankees have gone 7-3 across their last 10 contests, and manager Aaron Boone believes that his club can make an impactful run at a second straight World Series appearance.

“I still feel like our best baseball is in front of us,” manager Aaron Boone told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “Knock on wood, we’re healthy. There’s real length to the order, and there’s places that can hurt you up and down the order. There’s a speed element with a number of guys. We have a lot of good players doing some good things right now.”

Last weekend, New York dropped the first three games of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. They won the series finale and have won their last four games against the Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox.

Presently, the Yankees hold the American League’s second Wild Card spot. Despite facing a multitude of inconsistencies, the group has largely remained optimistic.

“We want to win the division. We don’t just want to get to a Wild Card spot,” Jazz Chisholm Jr. said. “ … Right now, it’s just like, we’re going to go out there and win that – and then we’re going to go and win the World Series.”

The Yankees boast the best OPS in baseball and have hit the most home runs of any team this season. Questions surrounding their fundamentals and bullpen have forced many fans and pundits to wonder if they will make the Postseason or fall out of contention.

“Nothing’s impossible,” Cody Bellinger said. “We have faith in everyone in here – pitchers, bullpen, lineup. We’ve got to keep playing our game. Good things can happen.”

