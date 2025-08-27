The New York Yankees are looking to win a three-game series against the Washington Nationals in The Bronx on Tuesday. After a ten-run outburst on Monday, the Bombers were looking for a much-needed win with Luis Gil on the mound. The offense came through, but it all came from one man. Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton had five RBI against the Nationals, continuing a blistering hot stretch.

Giancarlo Stanton clears the bases to put the @Yankees in front 💪 pic.twitter.com/SPE9idLr0C — MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Yankees were down 1-0 in the third inning when Paul Goldschmidt hit a double to land on first. Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge were walked, loading the bases for Stanton. He missed a grand slam by mere feet, instead driving in all three runners to give the Bombers the lead.

Gil settled in for the Yankees after that, finishing five innings, allowing just the one run. When Fernando Cruz got into trouble, Tim Hill came in to clean up the mess in the top of the sixth. Then, Stanton came up again with Cody Bellinger on base and launched a two-run homer to give the Bombers a four-run lead.

Giancarlo Stanton OBLITERATES a 451-foot homer 🤯😤pic.twitter.com/cZvz3Nq8IY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 27, 2025

Stanton was pulled from the game in the seventh inning for a defensive replacement. He has been asked to play right field with Aaron Judge nursing an elbow injury in the DH role. Despite the added responsibility, his offense has been historic.

Since the All-Star Break, Stanton has 13 homers in 30 games, with a 1.248 OPS and 32 RBI. That comes in a stretch where Aaron Judge has been somewhere between slumping and injured. As the Yankees flirt with the postseason cut line, Stanton has helped keep them afloat through a tough stretch.

The Yankees have asked Stanton to play the outfield consistently for the first time since 2022 since Judge's injury. While his defensive metrics have not been great, with a -1 outs above average, his offense has more than made up for it.