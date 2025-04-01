The New York Yankees swept the Milwaukee Brewers in their season-opening series. But the attention was placed on the torpedo bats that Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Volpe, Jazz Chisholm Jr, and Austin Wells are using. The Yankees were without Giancarlo Stanton as he nurses elbow injuries, and rumors surfaced that those injuries were caused by the torpedo bats. He was asked about that on Tuesday, per MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch.

“Giancarlo Stanton was asked if torpedo bats were the ‘bat adjustments' he said may have contributed to his elbow injuries,” Hoch reported. “‘You're not going to get the story you're looking for, so if that's what you guys want, that isn't going to happen.' Stanton said he will use a torpedo bat when he returns from the IL.”

Stanton used the torpedo bat throughout last season and his remarkable playoff run. But he came to spring training with issues in both elbows that he blamed on swing changes. The Yankees placed him on the injured list, but he is already swinging and hoping to return soon.

The Yankees hit more home runs in Saturday's game than in any game in franchise history. Their nine-homer game started with three bombs in three pitches off of former teammate Nestor Cortes Jr.. Even with their bad defense from last year coming back in points, it was too much for Milwaukee to overcome. Torpedo bats became part of the lexicon after that game.

The Yankees continue their homestand on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stanton won't be back for that series or anytime in the coming week. But a speedy recovery from the slugger could have the Bombers' offense clicking early in the season.

Corbin Burnes faces Will Warren on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in the first of three games between the teams.