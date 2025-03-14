The New York Yankees have faced a tough stretch of injuries this offseason, with one of the most significant setbacks being Giancarlo Stanton’s ongoing battle with severe elbow issues. While an official return date remains uncertain, there is now some cautious optimism that Stanton could be back in action by Memorial Day.

Stanton, who was named ALCS MVP last season, has been dealing with injuries in both elbows, as well as a lingering calf issue. His recovery process has included multiple platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, with hopes of reducing inflammation and expediting healing. However, the effectiveness of these treatments remains unclear, and Stanton has admitted he still experiences pain when attempting baseball activities.

“I don’t know when I’ll be able to play or even swing a bat again,” Stanton said over the weekend, emphasizing the severity of his injuries. Despite the uncertainty, he has expressed hope that surgery won’t be necessary, though the possibility remains on the table if his condition doesn’t improve.

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, continues to deal with injuries

With Stanton sidelined, the Yankees are exploring temporary replacements at designated hitter. Initially, Everson Pereira seemed like a strong candidate to step into the role, especially given his solid spring training performance—going 7-for-20 with two home runs. However, the team made a surprising decision by optioning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, a move that has left many scratching their heads.

Instead, the Yankees will likely utilize a platoon system at DH, with Ben Rice, J.C. Escarra, and non-roster invitee Dom Smith expected to see at-bats against right-handed pitchers. Against lefties, the team could turn to Oswaldo Cabrera or other right-handed hitters already on the roster.

Stanton’s absence is just one of several injury blows for the Yankees. The team also received devastating news regarding ace Gerrit Cole, who will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2025 season. With expectations high following their first World Series appearance since 2009, the Yankees will need contributions from across the roster to compensate for these losses.

Despite the setbacks, manager Aaron Boone remains hopeful that Stanton’s recovery will progress in the coming weeks. “We’re hoping these treatments help speed things up,” Boone said, though he could not provide a clear timeline for when Stanton will resume baseball activities.

For now, the Yankees will have to adjust, relying on depth and creative lineup solutions to weather the storm. If Stanton can indeed return by late May, it would provide a much-needed boost to a team still determined to chase a championship.