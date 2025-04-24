The New York Yankees remain atop the AL East with a 1.5 game lead over the second-place Boston Red Sox thanks in large part to Aaron Judge’s prodigious pace at the plate this season. The reigning AL MVP has produced a Ruthian stat line over his last 162 games.

The Yankees avoided a three-game series sweep to the Cleveland Guardians with Wednesday’s 5-1 victory. But after the game, New York made a move, sending infielder Jorbit Vivas back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, per the team’s official account on X.

Vivas was recalled to the majors on Monday, taking Trent Grisham’s roster spot as the outfielder was placed on the paternity list. It was the second time Vivas made the Yankees’ roster as he was initially called up last July. However, he has yet to make his big league debut as both times he made the active roster he failed to get into a game.

This time around, Vivas was called up but sat on the bench for all three games before being sent back down to the minors. Vivas actually had an impressive spring training with the Yankees but the team opted to send him to Triple-A to begin the season, in an effort to get the young talent consistent at-bats.

Vivas began his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After landing with the Yankees, he spent the entire 2024 season in the farm system. Vivas struggled a bit at the plate in Triple-A last season, slashing .225/.347/.366 with nine home runs, 45 RBI and 57 runs scored in 93 games.

However, he’s shown major improvements so far this season. In 20 games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he’s slashing an impressive .343/.432/.493 with two homers, 14 RBI and 12 runs scored. And he played well with the big league club this spring, batting .435 with three RBI, two runs scored and two doubles in 10 exhibition games.

Vivas offers the Yankees positional versatility in the infield and decent speed on the base paths. He stole 20 bases last season in Triple-A and he’s up to four steals in 20 games so far this year.