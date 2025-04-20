The New York Yankees have one of the best MLB players in the league on their team in Aaron Judge, and the stats and accomplishments speak for themselves. Judge is a two-time American League MVP and the AL's all-time home run king, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him accomplish more. Not only is he one of the better players in the league, but he's one of the more underpaid as well, as he's making less than half of Juan Soto.

Judge definitely deserves his flowers, and he's close to being in the same conversations as Babe Ruth, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“In Judge’s last 162 games, he’s slashing /.343/.473/.739 with 63 home runs, 137 runs and 159 homers. The only other player in MLB history to accomplish the feat, per Codify Baseball? Babe Ruth,” Nightengale wrote.

The Yankees are currently 13-8 and are the No. 1 seed in the AL East, and they're looking to get better and better as the season progresses. They recently took a rough loss against the Tampa Bay Rays, where they were leading 8-4 going into the bottom of the ninth inning and handed the ball over to new closer Devin Williams.

Williams did not have the best performance, because 22 pitches later, the game was tied, and the Yankees ultimately lost 10-8.

Though there may have been a cause for concern, Judge sent a strong message to Williams after the game, being the powerful captain that he is.

“We went out and got him for a reason. He's the best closer in the game. We got a long season. This guy's gonna save a lot of ballgames for us and help us out. I'm not worried at all. He knows what he needs to do. He'll go out there. He'll figure it out. Everybody in this room, we want him coming out of the bullpen, especially in a tight game,” Judge said, per the New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips on X.

Luckily for the Yankees, they have another opportunity to get a win against the Rays.