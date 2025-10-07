The New York Yankees are facing elimination in the ALDS. New York must win three games in a row to upend the Toronto Blue Jays and advance to the ALCS. The Yankees are handing the ball to Carlos Rodon for Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday night.

Rodon is giving his take on what the atmosphere will be like for Game 3.

“It’s a lot louder,” Rodon said, per MLB.com. “I can’t say there’s more people, because it seems like we’re always sold out, but I guess we’re at max capacity during the playoffs. I’m sure we’ll stuff an extra thousand somewhere. We find places for them.

“The energy is a lot more heightened. It’s really fun. It’s a treat to be able to step on the mound in Yankee Stadium during the playoffs.”

The Yankees have been blasted in the first two games of this series. Toronto has scored 23 runs in two contests against the Bronx Bombers, to take a 2-0 series lead.

There is no room for error for the Yankees

New York advanced to the World Series in 2024, before bowing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees have worked hard this season to return to the playoffs, overcoming injuries and bullpen breakdowns.

The team simply has no room for error left. New York must get the offense going to help support their beleaguered pitching. Rodon says he has been working with the pitching coaches to keep his composure and poise.

“I’ve had a lot of help with that,” Rodón said. “I think pitching in big games last year and, obviously, pitching in the World Series, it’s hard to replicate that. I learned fairly quickly last year that things need to be in check and save that energy for some extra innings down the road.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he is trusting his hurler.

“He’s been one of our horses this year,” Boone said about Rodon. “He’s had a great year, and anytime we give him the ball, we feel like we have an excellent chance to win. That will be the same [in Game 3]. He’ll be ready to roll and hopefully get us off to a good start.”

The Yankees and Blue Jays play Tuesday at 8:08 ET.