The New York Yankees are on a two-game winning streak heading into Tuesday's matchup against the Washington Nationals. However, Aaron Boone's team is coming off one of the worst series of their season. New York's manager was not happy with his team's performance against the Boston Red Sox. Things got so bad that Jose Caballero replaced Anthony Volpe at shortstop.

Volpe has struggled to find his groove in his third Major League Baseball season. His litany of mistakes in the Yankees' infield has him second in the league in errors behind Elly De La Cruz. That kind of shortcoming had New York fans fed up with him at shortstop. Boone felt the same way and put Cabellero in his spot for the series finale against Boston.

Since the switch, the Yankees are 2-0 with a +10 run differential. New York has an opportunity to build momentum heading into their series against the Toronto Blue Jays in early September. For now, though, Boone is ready to give Volpe another chance in the lineup, according to the team's social media page.

Yankees fans took to social media to react to the move. Some are happy to see the young shortstop back on the field while most are pessimistic.

“Why is Volpe playing?” one fan asked.

“Yeah, just keep changing the lineup and taking all the consistency out of when we’re winning with Rice and others. Great job analytics department,” said another, calling out Boone's staff.

“Volpe back in well it was nice to win 2 in a row,” a Yankees fan commented, expecting a loss to the Nationals on Tuesday.

“Pencil in the E-6,” another New York fan said, guaranteeing another error from Volpe.

“It’s the fact that it was already predetermined that volpe would play today that pisses me off,” one fan complained. “Talk about ‘right in front of us' .. how bout caballero proving he’s better & contributes to a W. That’s also right in front of us. So unserious.”

The Yankees have more than enough time to catch the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. However, Volpe could have a short leash against the Nationals on Tuesday. If he struggles, Caballero could replace him early in the game.