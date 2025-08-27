The New York Yankees just finished up one of the more embarrassing series of their season. After squeaking out one win in four games against the Boston Red Sox, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that his team's performance was unacceptable. Players like Aaron Judge, Max Fried, and Ryan McMahon echoed that sentiment. New York needs to rebound before the playoffs start.

New York went from a surefire playoff team atop the American League East to a fringe contender. The Yankees' talent would have fans believe that they have a chance to get back to the World Series. However, inconsistent defense and slumps at the plate throughout the season have knocked New York down a peg. Luckily for Boone, he still has time to figure everything out.

For as much as his fanbase wants him gone, the veteran manager has a knack for pressing the right buttons more often than not. He has defended Anthony Volpe when Yankees fans have made fun of his errors during a poor season. The simple change helped New York win two straight games and position themselves right behind Boston in the divisional standings yet again.

Making the playoffs as one of the three wild cards in the AL will be a mad dash. It will likely come down to the final games of the season to decide which teams make it in and which are left on the outside looking in. Compared to their competition, no team has a better chance of cruising to a playoff berth than the Yankees. The pieces are there, New York just needs to put it all together.

If New York makes the playoffs, the expectation is for them to make it back to the World Series. Here is why the Yankees will be a playoff team.

The Yankees' elite pitching gives them an edge against most starters

When the Yankees lost Gerrit Cole for the season with injury, it looked bad for the starting rotation. However, Fried and Carlos Rodon have each stepped up in the rotation without much difficulty. Both used to be ace pitchers for their previous teams, but Boone has been able to lean on both to shut opponents down on nights where the offensive isn't firing on all cylinders.

Down the stretch of the season, teams trying to get into the postseason treat every game like a playoff game. Pitching becomes more important and managers are judicious with their bullpens. Having multiple starters that can go deep into games is a luxury, and Boone has two. Both Fried and Rodon can easily go seven innings in any given start, giving the Yankees room for error.

Outside of his top two batters, Boone has other talent in his rotation. Luis Gil's return from New York's injured list has galvanized the team's pitching staff, giving them new life with which to attack the rest of the season. All the Yankees need is for one more pitcher to join Fried and Rodon as consistent options. If that happens, a playoff spot is theirs to lose.

New York's bats can get as hot as anyone's in MLB

Judge and Shohei Ohtani continue to compete with one another when it comes to the long ball. The Yankees' captain is no longer the favorite to win the AL MVP, but has more than enough time to close the distance. His combination of contact and power is unmatched in Major League Baseball. However, it looks like his teammates have taken a page out of his book this season.

Giancarlo Stanton is Judge's main partner in crime when it comes to home runs. The Yankees' slugger can help his team win games single-handedly. However, players like Ben Rice and Trent Grisham have come out of the woodworks to offer career-seasons at the plate. When New York is hot, they can score runs by the handful thanks to a barrage of home runs.

Compared to teams around the league, nobody hits more home runs than New York. Entering Tuesday's action, the Yankees had 19 more home runs that the second-highest team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Yankees fans have experienced both edges of that sword. When New York is cold, it can get ugly in a hurry. When they are hot, though, there is no better show in baseball.

The Yankees' defense is getting better, slowly but surely

Entering the trade deadline, the Yankees had two priorities. Boone needed help in his bullpen and his infield. New York addressed both areas with a litany of trades. However, the deal that has had the biggest impact is the arrival of Ryan McMahon. The Yankees traded for the third baseman with the Colorado Rockies to save Jazz Chisholm Jr. from defense in the hot corner.

The result has been a much more calming presence on the left side of the diamond. New York lost games earlier this season solely because of poor defense. The Yankees committed four errors in one game against the Red Sox over the weekend in a particularly bad showing. However, the mistakes are becoming less and less common with McMahon at third base.

Caballero also gives Boone the option to bench Volpe when it goes through a rough patch. Having that kind of defensive depth is an effective tool to use down the stretch of the regular season. If the Yankees can make the right roster moves and build momentum, they could ride it right into a playoff berth. Once New York gets there, all bets are off.