The New York Yankees continue to face questions about shortstop Anthony Volpe as his inconsistent offense becomes more noticeable. Recently, Yankees hitting coach James Rowson addressed concerns surrounding the young infielder’s struggles, emphasizing that Volpe’s work ethic is not the issue. For the Yankees, Anthony Volpe’s development remains critical as the team pushes toward the postseason.

To begin with, Rowson admitted that there is no clear explanation for Volpe’s inconsistent results at the plate. “It’s a hard question to answer,” Rowson said. “There’s nothing inconsistent about the way he works. Normally, when a player struggles, you’d assume his routine is the problem, but in this case, that’s simply not true.”

Now in his third big league season, Volpe continues to oscillate between a power-focused approach and a contact-driven swing. As a result, his performance has followed a pattern that mirrors an electrocardiogram, with sharp peaks followed by sudden drops. Even so, Rowson believes Volpe’s progress is real, especially since his improvements often come in noticeable stretches.

“I would disagree that his work hasn’t translated,” Rowson said. “In fact, we’ve seen it click for periods of time. The real challenge, however, is holding on to that success. Can we sustain it for 60 days? 90 days? Right now, that’s where we’re focused.”

At the same time, New York remains committed to developing Volpe into a reliable offensive contributor while valuing his defensive stability at shortstop. Yankees hitting coach James Rowson explained that success at the plate isn’t about reinventing Volpe’s swing but about sustaining longer stretches of consistency.

For now, the Yankees are not panicking over their young star’s struggles. Rowson praised Volpe’s dedication and insisted his ceiling remains high. “I don’t get overly worried,” Rowson said. “Everything is there for him to be a quality major-league player. Ultimately, it’s about finding ways to minimize the stretches of non-success.”

Looking ahead, the Yankees’ playoff hopes could hinge on Volpe’s ability to stabilize his bat. If he finds his rhythm at the plate, New York gains a dangerous weapon for October. But if the inconsistency continues, will Anthony Volpe’s struggles hold the Yankees back when it matters most?

