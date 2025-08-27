The New York Yankees are making noise in the playoff picture, and at the center of it is Giancarlo Stanton, whose explosive August has revived New York’s offense. Backed by strong production and vocal support from Aaron Boone, the team is surging when it matters most.

Boone spoke at length about Stanton's offensive tear following his five-RBI performance in a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals. Since returning from a hamstring injury on July 1, the slugger has hit 17 home runs — the fourth-most in Major League Baseball over that span — helping fuel the Yankees’ playoff push.

The YES Network took to X (formerly known as Twitter) with a video showing Boone glowing about Stanton’s recent surge during his postgame media availability. The manager didn’t hold back his praise.

Boone recaps the 5-1 win, dissects Stanton's success in August and more. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/PcFKLMHq9l — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stathead’s Katie Sharp also chimed in on the platform with a breakdown that captured just how dominant the numbers have been for 35-year old lately.

“Giancarlo Stanton Last 11 Games

32 AB, 7 HR, 3 2B, 5 1B

That's a 1.219 slugging (SLUGGING 😳) percentage”

The Yankees veteran is hitting .404 with 21 hits, nine home runs, 23 RBIs, and 12 runs scored in 19 games this month, delivering one of his most productive stretches in years as New York pushes for a postseason spot.

New York has won three straight games and now sits at 72-60, just 4.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and 0.5 behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East. With the club's record this August sitting at 14-12, the team is showing just enough momentum to stay in striking distance.

Beyond the box score, the broader implications of Stanton’s resurgence are clear. The Yankees playoff race has tightened considerably, and Stanton’s return has given them an elite middle-of-the-order presence capable of flipping games. His contributions are especially critical with Aaron Judge facing inconsistent stretches and the rest of the lineup battling injuries and inconsistency.

Stanton's stats tell a story of dominance when it matters most. Since July 1, he’s hitting .333 with 42 hits, 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 26 runs scored over 40 games. His power surge has fueled the lineup, and with Boone continuing to trust his bat despite defensive limitations, Stanton remains a driving force behind the Yankees' playoff push.

For now, the Yankees continue to lean into their power. Boone’s postgame comments and Stanton’s on-field dominance have created momentum in the Bronx — and there may be more to come if this trend continues.