After Jazz Chisholm Jr was ejected from the New York Yankees game on Thursday, he appealed the suspension. Although it's for only a game, he felt it was worth doing so, according to Pete Caldera of Northjersey.com.

“I don’t really care if I win or not,’’ Chisholm Jr. said before Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “I think it’s (about) freedom of speech. That’s why I appealed it.’’

For the Yankees star, it wasn't about appealing the actual suspension. Rather, it was about establishing a principle of the freedom of speech.

He didn't agree with the strikeout he received on Thursday. As a result, Chisholm Jr went toe to toe with the umpire and was subsequently ejected.

His ejection won't mean much in the grand scheme of things. However, there's still a deeper purpose for why he is appealing.

Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr sees appeal as expressing himself

Although the suspension took place, one game can make a difference in a 162-game season. He has a general dispute with the MLB regarding the suspension policy.

“I had just gotten thrown out of the game. That’s why we’re appealing it – I’m not in the game. I’m not technically here after (being ejected),’’ said Chisholm Jr., who was batting fifth and playing second base in Saturday’s game.

So far on the season, he has a .160 batting average and has struggled this season. Still, the star talent is there, but luckily, there have only been 20 games thus far.

The Yankees have a 13-7 record and are first in the American League East. While the division itself is pretty tight, there is plenty more of the season remaining.

However, it's uncertain when Chisholm Jr's suspension will be. Either way, the team will be just fine without him as they continue to surge through the division.

For the star infielder, he's hoping that his appeal will spark more players to do the same, regarding this particular instance.