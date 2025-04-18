New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected on Thursday for arguing strikes and balls, and he proceeded to put the umpire on blast after the game. That has resulted in the MLB suspending him for one game and also fining the infielder for his comments on social media, via Bob Nightengale.

This is what Chisholm Jr tweeted following the win against the Tampa Bay Rays:

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hopped on social media after his ejection pic.twitter.com/pSlC3UhJNn — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) April 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

He ultimately deleted the message on X. Aaron Boone revealed that Chisholm Jr. will appeal the suspension and will remain in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Rays.

To be brutally honest, he has a point. The pitch was clearly out of the zone, but an impressive frame job made it look like a strike:

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been ejected for arguing balls and strikes pic.twitter.com/eQcGyu2qqW — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) April 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

That being said, the Yankees star didn't need to blow it out of proportion or express his frustration on social media. That's exactly why a suspension followed. Chisholm Jr. took full accountability for his actions, though:

“I'm a competitor, so when I go out there and I feel like I'm right and you're saying something to me that I think doesn't make sense, I'm going to get fired up and be upset,” Chisholm said. “I lost my emotions, I lost my cool. At the same time, I still got to be able to stay out there and play defense for my team. That's why I'm here. I got to be better in that aspect of helping my team.”

Chisholm is struggling at the plate to begin the 2025 season, hitting just .169. However, he does have six home runs in only 19 contests. The Yankees are off to a 12-7 start and will face the Rays over the next couple of days.

Hopefully, Chisholm's appeal gets rid of the suspension but even if he does miss a game, it wouldn't be the end of the world by any means.