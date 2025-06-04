The New York Yankees got more than just a win on Tuesday—they got a statement from Jazz Chisholm Jr. Following a 28-game absence due to injury, the dynamic infielder returned to the lineup and immediately delivered, blasting a go-ahead home run in the team’s 3–2 victory in the Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians matchup.

This moment wasn’t just about the scoreboard. After the game, SNY TV’s Yankees Videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a powerful clip of Chisholm Jr. discussing his commitment to the team.

"For me, I want to win. I want to help my team win. I'm not going to lie, this is my favorite organization I've ever been a part of" Jazz Chisholm Jr. talks about his willingness to play at any position pic.twitter.com/dqMBLYaKes — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 4, 2025

“For me, I want to win. I want to help my team win. I’m not going to lie, this is my favorite organization I’ve ever been a part of,” Chisholm Jr. said.

“I’ll play anywhere. I just want to help this team.”

Chisholm Jr.’s clutch home run in the seventh—a 358-foot blast into the right-field seats—sent Yankee Stadium into a frenzy. It was the exclamation point on his return and a powerful reminder why the Yankees brought him in to inject athleticism, energy and game-changing impact.

Chisholm Jr.'s impact goes beyond the bat. His versatility—willingness to play third base in place of DJ LeMahieu or shift across the diamond—adds critical flexibility to the Yankees third base depth, a key factor for a team sitting atop the AL East with a 37–22 record.

The Yankees continue to ride momentum with a 7–3 mark in their last ten games, and Chisholm Jr.’s presence could be the missing spark to sustain their pace. His emotional and vocal support for the organization reinforces what fans and the front office had hoped, this is a long-term fit.

After overcoming injuries, adjusting to a new team, and delivering in the clutch, Chisholm Jr.’s return is already resonating with fans—and potentially shaping the rest of the Yankees’ season.