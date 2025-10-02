The New York Yankees came into Wednesday night with their backs against the wall, and they cam up big even if it wasn't always pretty. In the end, the Yankees forced a decisive Game 3 against the Boston Red Sox with a 4-3 win in front of their home fans to even this Wild Card Series up at a game apiece.

Coming out of Game 1, manager Aaron Boone faced a lot of criticism for sitting two of his best left-handed hitters, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ben Rice, against lefty ace Garrett Crochet. On Wednesday, both Chisholm and Rice were back in the lineup against righty Brayan Bello, and they came up big.

Rice got the scoring started for the pinstripes with a first-inning home run off of Bello, giving the Yankees a 2-0 lead. Later in the game, it was Chisholm's turn to make an impact both in the field and on the bases. In the seventh inning, with the score tied at three, Masataka Yoshida ripped what appeared to be an RBI single up the middle. However, Chisholm made a diving stop to keep it to an infield hit, and Fernando Cruz got out of the jam to keep the score level.

Then, in the bottom of the eighth inning, Chisholm scored the game-winning run all the way from first base on an RBI single from Austin Wells. The Red Sox failed to match in the top of the ninth, and now they will have to come back tomorrow in a do-or-die game.

After the game, Chisholm revealed what he told Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe just before racing across for the deciding run.

"I told the first baseman, 'Any ball hit to his left or right, I was gonna score.'" 😤 – Jazz Chisholm on what went through his mind before Austin Wells' go-ahead hit pic.twitter.com/IFoBNSKIEB — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 2, 2025

“I told the first baseman, ‘Any ball hit to his left or right, I was gonna score,'” Chisholm said. “That's all that was going through my mind. If he gets a ball, any corner, any gap, I'm scoring no matter what.”

Chisholm did just that, just beating out a very good throw from Nate Eaton out in right field. It will be hard for Boone to keep him out of the lineup in Game 3, even against another left-hander in Connelly Early. With his ability to make plays in all facets of the game, Chisholm is exactly the kind of player that can swing a big game.