NEW YORK- Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not start in the New York Yankees' Game 1 Wild Card loss to the Boston Red Sox, but he made his presence felt with a stellar effort in the club’s 4-3 Game 2 victory.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised Chisholm’s hustle and shot down any speculation that the two were on shaky terms following yesterday’s decision not to play the All-Star until the eighth inning due to matchup preferences.

“He loves to play, and he feels a responsibility to us, his teammates, and he and I have always been good,” Boone said after the game. “Despite what you think happened yesterday. Yeah, he's a gamer and he likes this stage.”

Chisholm made a diving stop on a Masataka Yoshida ground ball at the top of the seventh inning that helped keep the game tied 3-3. In the bottom of the eighth, the 27-year-old worked a two-out walk against Boston Reliever Garrett Whitlock, and later scored from first base following a timely single down the right field line from Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

Boone confirmed that Chisholm will start in Thursday’s deciding Game 3 against Red Sox lefty Connelly Early, and the All-Star was more than willing to squash any lingering doubts about the two’s rapport.

“We always have disagreements – I mean, I played third base this year and we had a little bit of a disagreement in that – but at the end of the day, I always stand with Boonie because he understands where I come from,” Chisholm said. “He knows I'm a passionate player, and he knows I wear my feelings on my sleeve. He knows that I'm here to compete.”

The Yankees' Game 2 victory was fueled by a gutsy effort

Up until that point, the Yankees and Red Sox had played an even game. Carlos Rodon surrendered three runs over six innings. A two-run single and a solo home run from Trevor Story accounted for all three of Boston’s runs off of Rodon.

Red Sox starter Brayan Bello gave up two runs through 2.1 innings. Ben Rice cranked a two-run home run off the righty in the first inning, and Aaron Judge stroked an RBI single off of reliever Justin Slaten that fell out of Jarren Duran’s glove.

The Yankees received productive showings from relievers Fernanado Cruz, Devin Williams, and David Bednar, who recorded the save. The Red Sox used five pitchers once Bello departed, and were able to match New York for most of the night.

“It took everybody,” Wells said. “Defense was unbelievable tonight. Great at-bats. Great pitching on the mound. It was a really scrappy win, and I think it literally took everything.”

No team has ever won a best-of-three Wild Card series since the new postseason format (2022) after losing Game 1. The Yankees will attempt to do that on Thursday night. New York has won four of their last six potential elimination games since 2022 and is 11-7 in such contests since 2017.

“It's been two great games. I think both sides have played really well,” Boone said. There have been a lot of impactful plays, whether it's on the bases, in the field. So, look forward to tomorrow and try and move on.”