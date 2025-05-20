New York Yankees star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is giving back to his community. Chisholm is taking part in a massive fundraiser to help children in need, per MLB.com.

The Yankees player hosted a fundraising event Monday for the Jazz Chisholm Foundation. That is an organization that supports children in the Bronx, as well as Florida and the Bahamas. Chisholm is from the Bahamas, and played for the Miami Marlins before coming to the Bronx Bombers.

“I love doing it. It’s my favorite thing to give back to the kids,” Chisholm said.

Chisholm recalls how much it meant to him as a youngster to receive items from Major League Baseball players. It's another reason why he's involved in the foundation, he said.

“I got some stuff from the big leaguers, and I always remembered how I felt every time I received a bat and batting gloves,” Chisholm said. “At 12 years old, my Little League team went to Florida for the Little League World Series regionals and Hanley Ramirez gave our entire team two batting gloves. We still have them to this day. I always remember that memorabilia stuff. I received a bat from Derek Jeter that [Richardson] brought home.”

Monday's fundraiser included a fashion show and auction, that sold off items signed by the Yankees roster. Chisholm's foundation is partnering with a school in the Bronx to provide laptop computers to children, per MLB.com.

Jazz Chisholm hopes to return soon to the Yankees

Chisholm is a key part of the Yankees batting order. This season he is hitting .181, but has hit seven home runs for the Bronx Bombers. He has also posted 17 RBIs this season.

The Yankees star though has been out hurt, due to an oblique problem. Chisholm is one of several Yankees players dealing with injuries. He hopes to return to the lineup in the next week or so, per The Sporting News. That's sooner than what was previously expected.

Chisholm joined the Yankees in a trade in 2024, after playing for the Marlins. He helped lead the team to the World Series after he arrived, but New York bowed to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While playing in Miami, Chisholm was named an All-Star during the 2022 season. He is seen as one of the top young infielders in Major League Baseball.

The Yankees are in action on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers. Chisholm won't be appearing in that game.