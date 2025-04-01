The New York Yankees, and specifically Jazz Chisholm Jr. garnered a lot of attention over the weekend for their use of ‘torpedo bats' and the offensive explosion against the Milwaukee Brewers, which caused him to take to X, formerly known as Twitter, and explain the intended design of the bats. This also drew a response from Cleveland Cavaliers star and New York Mets fan Donovan Mitchell.

“Okay explanation the barrel is bigger and within mlb regulation! For the idiots that say it's moved to the label you're an idiot! Nobody is trying to get jammed you just move the wood from the parts you don't use to the parts you do! You're welcome no more stress for y'all!” Chisholm wrote on X.

Mitchell, playfully responded on X, saying that Chisholm and the Yankees should be suspended for the season.

“Naa yall are cheating and should be suspended for the season 😂😂😂” Mitchell wrote on X.

This is obviously in some kind of joking manner from Mitchell. The Yankees are not the only team using the torpedo bats. For example, Mets star Francisco Lindor is one player who is utilizing it, among other players around the league. The use of these bats will likely only increase in the coming weeks and months.

Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz utilized the bat for the first time on Monday, and he went 4-for-5 with two home runs in the game against the Texas Rangers. It will be interesting to monitor how he and others around the league perform in the coming days and weeks.

Chisholm and the Yankees will be tested on Tuesday, as they will face the Arizona Diamondbacks with Corbin Burnes on the mound. If the Yankees offense explodes again, it would be a very impressive and good sign for the season as a whole.