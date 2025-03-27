The New York Yankees have a new No. 22 on the roster. With Juan Soto signing with the New York Mets in free agency, potential breakout star Ben Rice has reportedly decided to change his jersey number to 22, Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media reports.

“Ben Rice will wear #22 this season. That’s the number Juan Soto wore last year with the #Yankees,” Goodman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Soto is preparing for his next MLB chapter. Meanwhile, Rice is hoping to become a consistent starter with the Yankees. He is in the team's Opening Day lineup as the designated hitter. With Giancarlo Stanton out due to injury, Rice should have an opportunity to receive playing time.

The 26-year-old left-handed slugger made his MLB debut in 2024, appearing in a total of 50 big league games. He slashed just .171/.264/.349/.613 during that span. Rice added seven home runs and six doubles.

Although he struggled for the most part, Rice is still an intriguing prospect. He offers power from the left-side of the plate. A first baseman, Rice could be the long-term answer at the position at some point down the road. 37-year-old Paul Goldschmidt is the Yankees' first baseman for now, but he isn't the answer for the long-term future.

Rice could impress Manager Aaron Boone in 2025. He will DH for now, but Rice could receive opportunities at first base when Goldschmidt needs rest. The Yankees are always going to be especially interested in left-handed hitters with power since Yankee Stadium features a short right field fence. A left-handed hitter who may otherwise crush 25 homers in a different ball park may turn into a 30-plus home run hitter in New York.

The Yankees will miss Juan Soto without question, but the team must move on. Perhaps Ben Rice will end up having a true breakout campaign while wearing No. 22.