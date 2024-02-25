The New York Yankees are playing their first home game of Spring Training on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, and in his first game action for the team, Juan Soto hit a three-run home run off of the scoreboard in left-center field.

Soto to the Scoreboard 🚀 pic.twitter.com/bzXOotxBik — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 25, 2024 Expand Tweet

The Yankees traded for Juan Soto this offseason from the San Diego Padres. Fans were begging the Bombers to add some left-handed power to the lineup, and Soto is arguably the best way to do that. With the home run deep the opposite way, you can see the ability that has fans so excited about the superstar player making his debut with the Yankees.

Of course, fans were going wild on social media after Soto's first home run of the spring. Let's get to some of the best reactions.

"hit to deep left-center field. that ball is gone. off the scoreboard" yes, more please pic.twitter.com/15BPoek0N3 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) February 25, 2024 Expand Tweet

https://twitter.com/HoodieMaybin/status/1761836032553853427

IM SO PUMPEDDDD https://t.co/WZSRGsiKpw — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) February 25, 2024 Expand Tweet

Juan Soto hits bombs, hits for contact, walks and works out the count. Legit a perfect hitter. — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) February 25, 2024 Expand Tweet

I am very excited for a meaningless spring training home run from Juan Soto. That was a bomb. — Randy Wilkins (@pamsson) February 25, 2024 Expand Tweet

The Yankees only have Soto under contract for one year, but there are big expectations for him this season in the Bronx. He is being paired with Aaron Judge. The duo of Soto and Aaron Judge in the lineup should be one of, if not the most dynamic in baseball.

The 2023 season was a massive disappointment for the Yankees. They went 82-80, and are hoping to bounce back and contend for a World Series in 2024. The lineup should be productive, as long as Soto and Judge are healthy. Soto played in all 162 games last year, while Judge missed time with an unfortunate toe injury after crashing into the wall at Dodger Stadium.

On Sunday, the Yankees fans saw a glimpse at what they could see a lot this Summer with Soto in the lineup.