The New York Yankees may have something very special in their farm system. Yankees' prospect Spencer Jones turned some heads on Saturday when he smashed a home run in the Yankees' spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. The bomb went 470 feet in Jones' first plate appearance.
Jones is listed as the team's No. 2 farm prospect, according to MLB. He's an outfielder that was taken by the Yankees in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.
Jones has been working his way up the ladder since he was drafted. In 2023, he played with the Somerset Patriots, and the Hudson Valley Renegades, in the Yankees farm system. He hit 16 home runs on the season with the teams, as well as batting in 66 runs and stealing 43 bases. The outfielder finished the season with a .267 batting average.
New York may be calling up Jones to the big leagues soon if he continues to hit the ball this well. The Yankees expect to be competing for World Series championships every season, but fell far short in 2023. The team had one of their worst seasons in recent memory, despite finishing the year with a winning record. The Bronx Bombers went 82-80, but struggled to score runs throughout the year. Slugger Aaron Judge battled injuries that ended up slowing down the Yankees' offense. The franchise is looking for their first World Series championship since 2009 this season.
Jones played college baseball at Vanderbilt University. He was taken 25th overall by the Yankees in the 2022 draft. The Yankees lead the Tigers at the time of writing, 10-6.