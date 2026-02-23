The New York Yankees are currently preparing for their upcoming 2026 season, in which they will look to bounce back after bowing out in the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays last year. The Yankees' 2025 season was their first in decades without legendary radio announcer John Sterling, who retired in 2024.

Recently, the 87 year-old Sterling revealed a scary update on his health.

“For people who don't know — there isn't any reason to hide it — at the beginning of January, I had a heart attack, and that's fine, the heart is fine,” Sterling said, per Newsday, via Rickie Ricardo's show on WFAN. “Sometimes it affects your legs and has affected my legs. So kind of waiting . . . and I can get back out there. I'm very fortunate. All things are good, and it's great to be on with you.”

However, Newsday did report that Sterling “is on the mend despite some issues with his legs.”

Sterling was the Yankees' radio announcer beginning in the 1989 season and continuing all the way through 2024, at which point he retired in April. However, the legendary voice returned for the Yankees' postseason run that season, which culminated in a trip to the World Series, where they ultimately lost in five games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over the years, Sterling solidified himself as one of the most iconic voices not only in New York, but in the sports radio landscape as a whole, calling countless special moments and several World Series championships for the team during his run.

It's certainly good news that he is beginning to show signs of recovery from the scary incident, and is now speaking out it openly.

In any case, the Yankees' 2026 MLB season is slated to get underway in late March. Currently, the team is taking part in spring training as they look to end their championship drought.