The New York Yankees suffered a devastating one-two punch this spring when Gerrit Cole was lost for the season due to Tommy John surgery and Luis Gil was shut down with a high-grade lat strain. The injuries decimated New York’s rotation as Gil was placed on the 60-day IL and has yet to pitch this season.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel as manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Gil should be able to face hitters for the first time in 10-14 days, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X. Assuming he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, this timeline sets Gil up for a return after the All-Star break, either in late July or early August.

Luis Gil could contribute to second half surge for Yankees

Feb 15, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil (81) participates in spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees initially anticipated the injury sidelining Gil for about three months. That estimate had the pitcher rejoining the rotation in early June. However, he’s needed more time to recover from the strain.

Article Continues Below
More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees pitcher Jake Cousins (61) pitches in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Yankees’ pitcher ‘trending toward’ needing Tommy John surgeryJoey Mistretta ·
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) talks with GIancarlo Stanton (27) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.
When Yankees expect Giancarlo Stanton to return from injuryZachary Howell ·
New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) watches his RBI single against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees gets pivotal Jazz Chisholm Jr. updateZachary Draves ·
Red Sox news: Garrett Crochet pours cold water on Yankees rivalry
Red Sox’ Garrett Crochet pours cold water on Yankees rivalryChris Spiering ·
Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) hits a single against the New York Yankees in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals’ Vinnie Pasquantino gets brutally honest on challenging Yankees seriesBenedetto Vitale ·
New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner (11) is greeted after hitting a solo home run against Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre.
Death of Brett Gardner’s son could still be ruled homicideZachary Draves ·

Gil took a big step toward his return from the injury at the end of May. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year threw a 15-pitch bullpen session. It was his first time on the mound since suffering the lat strain in early March.

With both Gil and Cole out the Yankees have relied heavily on newcomer Max Fried and veteran Carlos Rodon. Both pitchers have responded with excellent seasons and Fried in particular is off to an exceptional start with the Yankees, becoming the team’s de facto ace.

Despite stumbling against the Boston Red Sox Friday, New York has won seven of the last 11 games, improving to 42-26 on the season. The Yankees have a five game lead over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

And New York could be set up for a strong second half. The team should get a major boost to the rotation with the addition of Gil after the All-Star break. And the Yankees will get Giancarlo Stanton back from injury as well. Stanton is expected to make his 2025 debut against the Los Angeles Angels next week.