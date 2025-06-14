The New York Yankees suffered a devastating one-two punch this spring when Gerrit Cole was lost for the season due to Tommy John surgery and Luis Gil was shut down with a high-grade lat strain. The injuries decimated New York’s rotation as Gil was placed on the 60-day IL and has yet to pitch this season.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel as manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Gil should be able to face hitters for the first time in 10-14 days, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X. Assuming he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, this timeline sets Gil up for a return after the All-Star break, either in late July or early August.

Luis Gil could contribute to second half surge for Yankees

The Yankees initially anticipated the injury sidelining Gil for about three months. That estimate had the pitcher rejoining the rotation in early June. However, he’s needed more time to recover from the strain.

Gil took a big step toward his return from the injury at the end of May. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year threw a 15-pitch bullpen session. It was his first time on the mound since suffering the lat strain in early March.

With both Gil and Cole out the Yankees have relied heavily on newcomer Max Fried and veteran Carlos Rodon. Both pitchers have responded with excellent seasons and Fried in particular is off to an exceptional start with the Yankees, becoming the team’s de facto ace.

Despite stumbling against the Boston Red Sox Friday, New York has won seven of the last 11 games, improving to 42-26 on the season. The Yankees have a five game lead over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

And New York could be set up for a strong second half. The team should get a major boost to the rotation with the addition of Gil after the All-Star break. And the Yankees will get Giancarlo Stanton back from injury as well. Stanton is expected to make his 2025 debut against the Los Angeles Angels next week.