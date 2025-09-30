The New York Yankees released their Wild Card roster ahead of Tuesday night’s Game 1 showdown against the Boston Red Sox. 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil was one of the names who did not make the list.

“The #Yankees’ roster for the Wild Card Series is out. They went with 14 position players and 12 pitchers. J.C. Escarra made it. Austin Slater didn’t,”Max Goodman of NJ.com tweeted. “Paul Blackburn and Will Warren are in the bullpen. Luis Gil and Ryan Yarbrough are not.”

Gil spent the first few months of the season on the injured list due to a lat strain, but has found some success since returning. Across 11 starts, he has gone 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA. The 27-year-old last pitched in Sunday’s regular season finale against the Baltimore Orioles and turned in five innings of work.

The Azua native has not had the same swing-and-miss stuff that he boasted last season. While his standard marks appear solid, he has not generated as many strikeouts and has relied more on soft contact.

“I don’t think it’s anything physical,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told The Athletic earlier this month. “I think it’s command, just trying to find his way in the strike zone in a better way.”

Cam Schlittler would start for the Yankees in a potential Game 3 against Boston. Even if New York wanted to utilize Gil, it is possible that he would not be ready following Sunday’s start. It would not be surprising to see Gil contribute in some fashion as the tournament progresses.