The New York Yankees hope to have starting pitcher Gerrit Cole back on the mound as soon as possible. Cole is recovering from Tommy John surgery, and missed the 2025 season. The Yankees hurler is throwing again and feeling good.

“The work during this rehab process is different than what I typically would be doing when healthy,” Cole said, per MLB.com. “Yet I’ve attacked the process the same way, and that has produced good results. It just gives me confidence that I go about my business the right way.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone hopes that Cole can return to his rotation soon. New York is about to start playing spring training games.

“Just really efficient, really great command,” Boone said about Cole's latest throwing sessions. “When I think of Gerrit and his greatness, a lot of it ties to his delivery. Everything looks like it’s coming out free and easy. I liken it to a diver that dives off the high board and just goes in the water, making no splash. That’s Gerrit.”

Cole finished his 2024 season with a 3.41 ERA. He helped lead the Yankees to the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yankees fans are hoping for a special 2026 season

The Yankees had a somewhat quiet offseason, compared to several other Major League Baseball teams. New York did re-sign Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt.

New York fans are hoping that Cole can return to normal. The Yankees have gotten so much production from him since he has been in pinstripes. Cole won the 2023 American League Cy Young.

Cole says he really does feel better after his surgery.

“It feels different than it has been in quite some time,” Cole said about his repaired ligament.

New York's manager Boone is confident that Cole can return to form.

“I’m not going to put anything past Gerrit Cole,” Boone said. “He’s so good at his craft, and the success rate on these surgeries is usually pretty good. Everyone’s different, but I’m not going to put any ceilings on what Gerrit could do.”

New York starts spring training games on February 20, against the Baltimore Orioles.