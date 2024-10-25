Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series, both teams set their active rosters. There were some surprises along the way, and the biggest shocker for the New York Yankees was the inclusion of LHP Nestor Cortes Jr., who hadn't pitched since September 18 and had been out because of a flexor strain in his pitching arm.

He was not available for the ALDS or ALCS. When asked of his plans in the World Series, Cortes just wants to play, per Yankees' reporter Bryan Hoch.

“I told them from the beginning, I don’t just want to be on this roster because it’s the #WorldSeries. I want to contribute.”

Earlier in the week, Cortes told ESPN's Jorge Castillo he would give up 2025 to win now.

“We have weighed in the consequences this can lead up to, but if I have a ring and then a year off of baseball, then so be it,” Cortes said.

In another shocking World Series roster move, the Los Angeles Dodgers did not include bullpen arm Evan Phillips and instead included Brusdar Graterol to their active roster.

Historic possibilities for Dodgers-Yankees World Series

From 1941 to 1981, the Yankees and Dodgers met in the World Series 11 times, more than once every four years. The Bronx Bombers won eight of those matchups, and it's been 43 years since their last meeting in the Fall Classic.

For a sport whose popularity has waned—some might even argue that baseball is America's third-most popular sport behind the NFL and NBA—a meeting of these two teams feels like it could be an inflection point toward greater success and visibility.

Each team has a superstar as the face of its franchise in the Yankees' Aaron Judge and Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese-born superstar is enjoying unprecedented success in Los Angeles, becoming the first-ever member of the 50/50 Club.

Judge could earn his second MVP in three years after another huge season where he finished with 58 home runs, 144 RBIs and an unreal .322/.458/.701 slash line. His 223 OPS+ this season puts him among the game's best ever.

Not to be outdone, both teams have incredible talents paired with their superstars in Dodgers' Mookie Betts and Yankees' Juan Soto. The 25-year-old Soto set himself up to see one of the most lucrative contracts ever this coming offseason, which could see him paid over a half billion dollars in total.

Betts, now in his fifth year in Los Angeles, isn't quite playing up to his standards and missed nearly 50 games this year, but there's no denying he's still one of the game's best, especially hitting behind Ohtani in the lineup.

The first two games of the World Series are scheduled in Los Angeles, as the Dodgers have home-field advantage. As needed, Games 3 to 5 would be played in New York, and Games 6 and 7 would be played in Los Angeles.