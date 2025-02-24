The New York Yankees are having an offseason full of change. Juan Soto is out the door, Max Fried and Cody Bellinger are in, and they made a huge policy change. The long-standing facial hair policy underwent a massive renovation, allowing well-maintained beards. On Sunday, they announced another big change. Frank Sinatra's iconic song “Theme from New York, New York” will no longer be played after Yankees losses.

“The Yankees will no longer play Frank Sinatra’s “Theme from New York, New York” after losses, a club spokesperson confirmed on Sunday. Instead, a rotating selection of Sinatra songs will be played,” MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reported.

The first choice after Sunday's loss to the Detroit Tigers was “That's Life.” While that is an appropriate choice after losing a baseball game, it won't be the only one that blares over the Bronx loudspeaker. There is no confirmation on what forced the change, but an October embarrassment may have been the catalyst.

After the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Yankees in the World Series, they celebrated in Yankee Stadium. Losing a championship at home happens and isn't inherently embarrassing despite the defensive errors. But as the dog pile began on the mound, Sinatra played in the background. Notable Yankees podcaster Jomboy took to social media to voice his frustrations with the choice.

“Yankee Stadium is blasting New York New York by Frank Sinatra. What do we have to do to stop this? How could you possibly play THE YANKEES WIN SONG as the Dodgers celebrate eliminating the Yankees on the field?” Jomboy asked.

The players will have beards. “Sinatra will only be played after wins. The winds of change are blowing through The Bronx and maybe that will lead to wins on the field. Opening Day is March 28 against the Milwaukee Brewers.