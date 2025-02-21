The New York Yankees have had a no-beard policy since 1976, most of the Steinbrenner family era. But recent photos of new closer Devin Williams without a beard and ex-Bomber Gleyber Torres with one struck up the conversation once again. On Friday morning, Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner announced an amendment to the facial hair policy to allow some beards.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees – spanning several eras – to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback. These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years,” Steinbrenner said in a team-issue release.

“Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.”

The Yankees will now allow well-groomed beards on the team moving forward, a stark change from the last 50 years. Players could have full mustaches but no beards at all. Steinbrenner does not mention anything about the long-hair policy, which has been a part of this rule since the beginning.

Fans reacted on social media to the end of a long-standing rule.

@KnicksBeast is a big fan, “Love this, huge Yankees fan but this was the most antiquated policy in the league. Looking forward to those bearded Yankees.

@trigeki is hoping it means the arrival of a certain bearded first-baseman, “Wow!!! Vladdy Jr?”

Not everyone loves it, including @TheTinRam, “Noooooooooo!!!! That’s horrible! We are going to look like the stinking Red Sox.”

The Yankees will have beards when they open the season against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 28.